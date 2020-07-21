The public school districts in Henry County have released a list of guiding principles as each district prepares to return to school this fall for face-to-face instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the principles will be used by each district, each district is working on its own specific plan. Those individual plans are expected to be released in early August.
The guidelines include common practices that will be implemented by each district (Holgate, Liberty Center, Patrick Henry, Napoleon and Four County Career Center). These seven guiding principles will be common to all Henry County public school districts and have been approved by the Henry County Health Department:
• Each school district will implement recommended safety protocols to the highest degree possible.
• Each school district will work closely with the Henry County Health Department to promote safety in each school building.
• Each school district will be transparent with all stakeholders that some level of risk will always be present when students and school district employees occupy district facilities.
• School districts recognize the need for consistency in areas of operations, while recognizing that individual differences in classroom sizes, school facilities, and building operations may lead to some variances from school to school.
• School districts will strongly encourage daily symptom checks for staff and students. All staff and students who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will stay home, and will be strongly encouraged to be tested through their family physician or the local hospital.
COMMUNICATION: Communication when a student/staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19 or has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be developed by the Henry County Health Department, outlining the following actions to be taken. A common template will be developed to include the following:
• The school district will cooperate with the health department’s work in contact tracing. Due to privacy laws, the school can not divulge the personal health information of individuals who may be confirmed to have COVID-19. The health department (not the school district) will reach out to any families impacted and initiate contact tracing protocol.
• School districts are planning to maintain their previously-approved school calendars with some possible professional development adjustments.
• As circumstances arise or change, any plans developed could be adjusted or discontinued on short notice. Communication will take place with the district’s students, staff and families as soon as possible when/if changes occur.
• 14-day quarantine will be required of any student or staff member who tests positive with COVID-19 and anyone who is determined to have “exposure” as determined by the Health Department.
• The Henry County Health Department will write a letter for the school districts to use and the letter will explain/define what is considered “exposure,” along with the risk levels and categories of COVID-19 that will result in quarantine.
• Once off quarantine, the child must return to school with a parent and must be cleared by a medical professional prior to returning to the classroom setting.
Note: Schools will develop their own policies and procedures to support the above steps that will be taken.
FOOD SERVICE: All districts will offer daily food service. Logistics will be determined by each district in compliance with the Henry County Health Department.
Recommendations may include but are not limited to:
• Fewer students per table and reduced capacity in cafeteria if possible.
• Tables spaced as far apart as possible.
• Alternative locations for lunch might be determined by individual school districts for particular grades.
• No self-service.
• Individual condiments.
• Students should wash or sanitize hands on way to/from lunch.
• Sanitizing of tables in between each group.
• Assigned seating may be utilized.
CLASSROOM OCCUPANCY:
• Districts will ensure that safety protocols are in place, but any student who attends school will incur some level of risk. Districts will decrease the likelihood of infection with hygiene, cleaning, and safety procedures, but being in a public place has a certain level of risk that cannot be eliminated entirely.
• Classroom occupancy will be determined based on each individual circumstance with the maximum amount of safety considerations possible.
• Face coverings are strongly recommended for all students grades three and above. Face coverings could be required for students in certain circumstances or areas of the building. Each district will determine those criteria. Parents should plan to purchase a mask for their child prior to the start of school; additional masks may be made available or provided by districts.
• School employees are required to use a face covering or partition, with exceptions when it significantly interferes with instruction.
• Students will be spaced apart when possible.
REMOTE LEARNING:
• School districts may offer remote learning for parents who do not wish to send their child to school.
• Parents may choose from the following two options:
1. Send their child to school and assume some level of risk or ...
2. Agree to work with the district to determine an alternative learning environment and the duration of time.
• School districts will determine when and how often a student may switch from a traditional classroom to online instruction and back. (example: nine weeks or semester).
• School districts will determine what an online education system will encompass.
• If there is an increase of spread in a district and there is a need to return to remote learning, each district will have a plan in place. This plan will vary by district, but will involve online lessons, grading policies, and accountability to complete work on daily/weekly basis.
VISITORS/VOLUNTEERS: There are different levels of school visitors. Therefore, each district will make decisions based on their particular situations. However, the following guidelines are recommended:
• Visitors are generally discouraged from being in school district facilities.
• Safety protocols, such as taking temperatures, requiring face coverings, washing or sanitizing hands upon arrival may be implemented for all visitors.
• If volunteers are allowed in the building they will be assigned a consistent work area.
TRANSPORTATION:
• Henry County school districts may allow up to three students per seat and in some instances if the children are younger (smaller) and/or in the same family.
• Districts may require siblings to sit together.
• Assigned seats/seating charts will be developed by each district which must be adhered to by riders in order to assist with contact tracing if necessary.
• Loading/unloading procedures will be developed by each school and adherence required by all bus riders.
• Face coverings are strongly recommended for bus/van drivers and may be required for students. This could vary by district, and based upon the number of riders, trip circumstances, confirmed cases, etc.
• Windows may be open at the driver’s discretion to allow for fresh air ventilation.
• Districts will establish cleaning and sanitizing protocols for buses including frequently touched surfaces.
• In the event state policies require school districts to use alternative schedules, districts may adopt minimum requirements for transportation to reduce the number of students who are eligible for school district transportation.
• Routes may vary and the number of drop-off/pick-up options allowed may be limited.
• Parents who are uncomfortable regarding the ability of the district to successfully maintain a safe and healthy setting on the school bus are encouraged to personally transport their child(ren) to and from school.
FIELD TRIPS:
• Classroom based field trips will not take place until further guidance is provided.
RECESS/OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES:
• School districts will make every effort to maintain consistency with other safety procedures.
• Each district recognizes the importance of outdoor activity for those eligible grade levels and will do its best to provide that experience whenever possible.
• Students may be limited from certain pieces of playground equipment.
• Students must sanitize/wash their hands before and after recess or any outdoor activity.
