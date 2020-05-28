NAPOLEON — The Henry County Chamber of Commerce has announced the Henry County Ribfest, originally scheduled for June 26, has been postponed until Aug. 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Henry County Chamber of Commerce director Joel Miller, the decision to delay the event was made during a meeting of the chamber board on Tuesday, following a recommendation by the committee that organizes the event.
“The board, the (ribfest) committee and I have been looking at this for quite some time, and as we got closer to the deadline, we knew we had to make a decision,” said Miller. “There are many moving pieces involved in this, and the time was now to make this decision. Our focus is to still have it, if possible, and we want it to be great for the community and the organizations involved in it.
“We knew with the current situation we couldn’t have it now, and that we shouldn’t have it now,” added Miller. “With this event taking place in a tight area, we know we’re going to have some people elbow-to-elbow and that doesn’t work now. The bottom line is we want this event to be as safe as possible.”
Local band, Green Means Go, was set to reunite for the annual ribfest, and according to Miller, the group plans to perform in August. In addition, rib vendors and others involved in carrying out the event, are also on board for the new date.
“We’re excited to have Green Means Go perform. They were very big in the early 2000s, so for them to be able to come back and perform we knew we needed a date that worked for them, our staging company, our vendors and all involved,” said Miller.
The rescheduled date, according to Miller, was chosen to avoid high school football, as well as college football, which isn’t scheduled to begin until the following Saturday. Miller also explained that he would be in contact with the Henry County Health Department, as well as Henry County Emergency Management Agency director Tracy Busch leading up to the rescheduled date.
“As of now, we have a date range as to when we will know for sure whether or not we can have the event in August,” said Miller. “We want the event to be ‘as normal as possible,’ so sometime in mid-to-late July we will make a determination.
“We work with the EMA a month ahead of the event every year, but we know that it’s even more important this year to keep those lines of communication open,” continued Miller. “I’ve been paying attention to the information we get every day from the state and local agencies, so I can stay on top of any new guidelines. We just want everyone to know that we want to have it, we want everyone to be safe and we want everyone to have a great time.”
