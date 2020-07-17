NAPOLEON – Henry County Chamber executive director Joel Miller announced Thursday the 2020 Henry County Rib Fest has been officially cancelled.
“It was an incredibly tough decision, but one we had to make. The pandemic has impacted so many different parts of our society and this is yet another. We’re sad about it, but we know we’ll be back stronger than ever next summer,” stated Miller in a press release to local media.
The Rib Fest, originally scheduled for June 26, was initially postponed until Aug. 29.
“We have been waiting until the last possible moment to make the call and this was the week we needed to decide," said Miller. "Our committee thought long and hard about this and looked over all the information we were able to gather from many different sources.”
Miller shared more information on Rib Fest in 2021 will be available in the coming months.
