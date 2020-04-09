NAPOLEON — Henry County Health Department reported a county resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident is an older adult male. No personal information about the case will be released in order to protect the privacy of the individual.
The health department along with Henry County Hospital, health care providers, Henry County Emergency Management Agency, government agencies, first responders, local school districts, and community partners have been actively preparing to respond to possible cases of COVID-19 in the community.
The health department is working to identify and notify any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
“We anticipated this day to come. We knew there was community spread happening throughout Ohio. This is just the confirmation that we’ve been waiting for,” said Mark Adams, health commissioner. “We are continuing to urge residents to take preventative measures to help slow the spread of this virus. I cannot emphasize enough for all residents to stay home if at all possible and follow all recommendations that have been put in place. Our number one goal is to keep Henry County residents as healthy and safe as possible.”
COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms generally appear within 2 to 14 days of exposure. Older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and people with compromised immune systems are at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. Most people who get sick with COVID-19 will have only mild illness and should recover at home.
The health department urges the community to support public health’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following these recommendations:
• Stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary for you to go out.
• Avoid being around people who are sick, and stay home if you are sick
• Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from other people as much as possible.
• Call before visiting the doctor, urgent care, or emergency room.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. This includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, computer, tablet and phone screens.
As a reminder, the Henry County Health Department does not conduct COVID-19 testing. Current testing procedures through the Ohio Department of Health for COVID-19 include those who are most severely ill, health care professionals who have symptoms and are critical to providing care, and those having mild or moderate symptoms with underlying health conditions.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and Henry County Health Department is sharing information as it becomes available on its social media at website. For information on COVID-19 including ways to prepare and help protect the health of yourself and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.
