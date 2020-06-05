NAPOLEON — Organizers of the Henry County Relay for Life have announced that this year's event has been postponed until Sept. 19-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The relay will be held at the Henry County Fairgrounds, but will move to a Saturday-Sunday format due to high school football.

In addition, due to the pandemic, team fundraisers scheduled the past few months have been cancelled, with some planned for the coming months.

The survivor dinner, originally scheduled for Monday has been postponed until July 20 at the Ridgeville American Legion. The dinner will be held as a drive-thru, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Everyone pre-registered do not have to register again, but anyone who needs to register can do so by calling Sue Gerken, co-event leader, at 419-966-8154.

