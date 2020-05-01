NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday via teleconference, taking action on operating restrictions.
Commissioners passed new guidance for county offices. In cooperation with the county elected officials, the following operating restrictions are being changed. Effective Monday, the Hahn Center will remain closed to visitors. Call each office in the center to make an appointment. Phone numbers are available on the county website, www.henrycountyohio.gov.
Oakwood Plaza and the courthouse hours will remain 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All visitors to those buildings are required to wear a face mask upon entering.
All visitors will be asked health questions before being allowed to proceed. If the temperature is greater than 100 degrees, visitors must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted. Masks must remain on while in the building.
Call the office before coming to the courthouse to see if there are other safety procedures being required for each office.
Visitors to offices at Oakwood Plaza are required to wear a face mask to enter. Masks must remain on while in the building. There are not enough resources to have temperatures taken at this locations.
County employees in these locations are required to wear face masks when in common areas and working with visitors to the county buildings.
In other business, commissioners discussed ODOT hazard pay and approved tabling of a probationary period for administrative assistant Anna Musshel until May 5.
Also okayed was Trudy Wachtmann as the law library assistant to the Henry County Law Library resources board.
