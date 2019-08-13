McCLURE — A Henry County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a four-county pursuit that lasted more than an hour.
William Roth, 57, McClure, was charged with fleeing and eluding, though additional charges are pending.
According to Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, at 1:52 a.m. a deputy attempted to stop Roth's eastbound SUV on U.S. 6, west of McClure. The initial reason for the stop was speeding and a marked lanes violation. After the deputy activated the emergency lights and sirens, the suspect's vehicle fled eastbound on U.S. 6 through McClure.
The vehicle was recognized as belonging to Roth, a wanted male from McClure. Roth reportedly continued the pursuit for approximately 70 minutes, going through Henry, Wood, Lucas, Fulton, back to Henry County and through the city of Napoleon.
Bodenbender reported that stop sticks were deployed on three occasions, including two successful deployments in Fulton County, deflating several tires on Roth's vehicle.
The pursuit continued westbound from Napoleon on County Road 424. Due to the suspect continuing to flee after multiple stop stick deployments, a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver was performed on Roth's vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, strike a parked vehicle and roll over.
Roth reportedly exited the vehicle, was placed in custody and taken to the Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Rescue for medical treatment.
Roth was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, and appeared by video arraignment Tuesday morning. Additional hearing and bond information was unavailable.
Assisting in the pursuit were the Wood County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Highway Patrol and Napoleon Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.