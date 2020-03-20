To reduce any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, Henry County Department of Job and Family Services is announcing the temporary closure of our agency lobbies (including the OhioMeansJobs Center). During this pandemic, the staff will continue to provide services through phone and online applications.
It will continue to ensure the safety of children by investigating complaints, completing visits, and providing supports and referral to families. The agency is not closing, rather it is providing services without walk-in visitors currently. Staff will arrange appointments if needed to ensure services are delivered to those who need them.
Documents for all programs can be placed in the agency dropbox, located at the Job and Family Services’ entrance. The public can also mail or fax applications and documents. All applications and documents will be processed as they are received. Payments for child support and benefit overpayments can be mailed to the agency.
The agency, located 104 E. Washington St., Napoleon, is open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m; and Friday 8 a.m.-noon.
Call Public Assistance Workforce Development/OhioMeansJobs at 419-592-0946 or 419-592-3862 (fax 419-599-9058 or 419-599-9214). Or call Children Services and Adult Protective Services Child Support at 419-592-4210 or 419-592-4633 (fax 419-592-4894 or 419-592-7433).
Other information for consumers:
• coronavirus unemployment information: http://jfs.ohio.gov/ouio/CoronavirusAndUI.stm.
• to file for unemployment benefits: www.unemployment.ohio.gov or call 1-877-644-6562.
• to reset unemployment PIN: 1-866-962-4064.
• to apply online for SNAP (food assistance), Medicaid, Ohio Works First: www.benefits.ohio.gov.
• job seekers: www.ohiomeansjobs.com
• to make child support payments online: https://oh.smartchildsupport.com or call 1-888-965-2676, option 5.
• to access information about your child support case: http://jfs.ohio.gov/ocs.
