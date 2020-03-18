NAPOLEON — Henry County officials discussed measures to deal with concerns about the coronavirus during a meeting here of county officials Tuesday morning.
Commissioners received updates from most all county department heads about their efforts to help limit the potential spread of the virus. While virtually all county offices remain open, officials are trying to limit contact with the public and have county employees — where possible — work from home.
Like other areas counties, Henry County did not have any coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning, and officials have not declared a state of emergency.
“The emergency operations center is ready to open when the trigger points for the plan are hit,” said EMA Director Tracy Busch. “So, we are not going to declare an emergency, we’re not going to do a declaration, until we reach those trigger points. If something changes or the health commissioner says we need to or some other event occurs, we’re ready to go now.”
In an opening statement to officials Tuesday, Commissioner Glenn Miller said he and his colleagues “are concerned with the health, safety and welfare of our citizens” and public employees.
“It is imperative to keep government operating where we can, still serve our citizens, yet take the necessary precautions to protect our staff from being infected,” he said. “It will not be business as usual when using county facilities and offices as a result of this meeting. For the public please be patient. Treat others as you would want to be treated. ... We as Henry County want to protect the health of our fragile population. Our intent is not to inconvenience, but to help do our part to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Most of the measures discussed Tuesday were relatively mild, such as making sure offices and facilities are kept clean, reducing traffic into offices, limiting groups entering buildings and promoting employee work from home, if possible.
For example, the Henry County courts (common pleas and juvenile/probation) ask that only attorneys and defendants enter the courthouse. Others who come with defendants will be asked to leave, according to one judge.
Meanwhile, those under county probation are being allowed to speak with their supervising officer via phone, in lieu of a regular face-to-face meeting.
And the county senior services agency has virtually closed the county senior center in Napoleon to all but staff. Tax appointments are still allowed, while the Meals on Wheels program is continuing, according Director Penny Bostelman.
She said home meal deliveries have risen by 10-12 in recent days, with increases likely in the future.
One problem for her agency is that a majority of drivers are over the age of 65, a segment of the population that government officials have encouraged to stay home due to their potential susceptibility to the virus.
Many public services, such as those through the county engineer’s office, can be handled electronically. Therefore, this method is being encouraged to minimize contacts between the public and county employees, according to officials.
As for the county courthouse in downtown Napoleon, Miller suggested that county deputies, who are responsible for security, be supplied with materials at the security entrance.
“We will work also with the health department to make sure we have what’s necessary there at the first floor,” he said.
This might include hand sanitizer and masks, Miller indicated.
The only county office to close is the quasi-public Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
According to the CIC’s executive director, April Welch, the closure is temporary and meetings have been postponed.
In conclusion, Commissioner Jeff Mires commented that “in my mind you can’t be overcautious. ... You only get one chance to do this right, so let’s do it right the first time.”
Miller encouraged those who don’t need to visit the courthouse or county office to stay away.
“The bottom line is if you don’t need to come to the courthouse or a county office — absolutely don’t need to — don’t come,” he said. “The best thing to do if you think you need to come, and you have yourself convinced that you need to come, call first, because more than likely the issue can be resolved over the phone or it can be taken care of in two to three weeks possibly.”
