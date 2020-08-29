Carousel - COVID-19

Defiance County General Health District is reporting an additional death in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor.

The individual was a female in her 80s and had underlying health conditions. The case was previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The district will not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

In addition, the district is reporting an increase of one probable case, one previously reported case now hospitalized, and an increase of five cases recovered from Thursday to Friday.

