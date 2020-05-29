The Defiance County General Health District will be making changes in services to continue promoting social distancing.
The health department lobby at 1300 E. Second St. in Defiance is open for drop-off only. Mail should be slid into the first window labeled "drop off." All essential meetings will be conducted virtually.
For community health matters:
• all Defiance County Health Department immunization clinics will be by appointment only.
• The Cribs for Kids program and Ohio Buckles Buckeye (OBB) car seat program can be scheduled for appointment by calling 419-784-3818.
• for information regarding all other programming offered, call 419-784-3818.
For environmental health services, walk-in service is not available at the health district office. Services will be provided as follows:
• issuance of licenses, reviewing plans, and issuing water and sewage permits will take place via phone calls, mailings, faxes, emails and website referrals.
• the division also will continue to investigate foodborne illnesses, food safety complaints, public health nuisance complaints and provide other services. Complaints will be prioritized in accordance with the public health risk.
• standard inspections for services will occur according to the Ohio Administrative Code.
For birth and death certificates, walk-in service is not available at the health district office. Birth and death certificates can be ordered:
• by mail: download a request form for either a birth or death certificate. Complete the request form and include the signature of the person who is purchasing the certificate. Mail the completed request form along with payment and a self-addressed, stamped business-size envelope. Mailed requests are usually processed the same day they are received.
• order online: go to http://defiancecohealth.org/birth-death-records/ and place your order. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. in order for the health department office to process the same day.
• WIC: those in need of assistance or have questions regarding WIC programming can call 419-782-7770.
For those scheduled for a certification or recertification appointment:
• do not come in to the office. At the time of your appointment, WIC staff will call you.
• WIC staff will gather information, complete a diet assessment and provide nutrition education over the phone.
• you will then be scheduled for a time to come to the WIC office to have your card loaded.
For those scheduled for a nutrition education appointment:
• report to the office at your scheduled appointment time with your ID and WIC card.
