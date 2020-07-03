@CNRandyR
NAPOLEON — In an effort to return to a normal closer to pre-coronavirus, the health care system locally has done what they can to help keep employees and residents safe. As testing has increased for COVID-19, health care places everywhere are working on what’s next.
“All of our employees are essential workers as they all have an important role in providing necessary care and services to both children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Terri Rodriguez, CEO of Filling Home in Napoleon. “The Filling Home staff have been wonderful — coming to work with a positive attitude and pitching in everywhere that they are needed. Their efforts are keeping residents informed and engaged as they work to help each of those we serve make the most of their days — days having now to be spent at home. Their dedicated teamwork has brought love and caring, creativity and energy during a time when it has been most needed.”
Now, area health care facilities have gone to work on stopping the spread of the disease.
“Filling Home has been quite proactive in working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 not only to those we serve, but to staff as well,” said Rodriguez. “Residents are screened for temperatures and symptoms each day, and so are all staff. All staff wear masks, frequently wash hands and have access to hand sanitizer and cleaning sprays and products at all times. Residents are likewise encouraged in good hand hygiene. We have secured all the proper PPE supplies and equipment. The organization has complied with all CDC and Department of Health guidelines and protocols as well as those issued by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.
Filling Home is also walking the fine line of allowing visitors back into its buildings. They are in a tough spot, stuck between showing care and compassion for its residents, but also knowing they need to be safe to stop the spread of the disease.
“Residents have remained home since mid March,” added Rodriguez. “Because of regulatory requirements visitors have not been permitted in our facilities however just recently outside visitation has begun. Filling Home also constructed an on-site COVID unit in order to enable isolation of any residents who contracted the virus. Happily, we have not yet had to use this ward. We are fortunate to be in a county that does not have a high reported COVID-19 rate and to date none of our residents have contracted the virus that we are aware of.”
Looking to the future, Rodriguez knows the Filling Home will make long-term and even permanent changes. While programs may look different, the overall care of Filling Home remains the same.
“Our future will certainly be our ‘new normal’ and that has yet to be determined,” closed Rodriguez. “We are now planning for the reopening of many programs and services in the county and this is dependent on our regulatory agencies. We look forward to assisting those we serve to begin engaging in the community once again, with the necessary precautions in place and as they, and their families, feel ready. Our approach is one of caution, understanding that infection rates are once again on the rise in Ohio.”
