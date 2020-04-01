• Henry County
Meeting changes:
The Hamler Water Board is moving its April meeting to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Hamler Village Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Both meetings will be in the Hamler Fire Station to allow for more room for social distancing due to the COVID-19 situation.
