HAVILAND — The administration of Wayne Trace Local Schools has announced graduation plans for the class of 2020.
Following guidance from the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Health, the district will host a virtual graduation ceremony.
In a letter sent to parents/guardians of seniors by Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School principal Mike Myers, assistant principal Brock Howe and guidance counselor Sarah Franz, a schedule for seniors to be videoed May 19-21 has been set up to conduct individual diploma ceremonies with each student.
“With this information in hand (from the state), we will be conducting the single-family, in-person graduation,” said Myers in the letter. “Wayne Trace will prepare a graduation program that will be recorded, edited, and given to each senior via flash drive. The video will be displayed on YouTube with a link on the school’s website. We plan to air the graduation video for viewing online via YouTube on June 7 at 2:30 p.m.
“This is not the ideal situation for our seniors and it’s hurtful and emotional for all of them and us,” added Myers. “But I will say this, we have great kids here at Wayne Trace. They will get through this. We have wonderful families with great support here that will help them through it, but it still does hurt. I feel for them, I really do.”
In addition, the class speeches and messages from Myers and superintendent Ben Winans, will be recorded the week of May 11 for the ceremony. Diplomas will not be given on the day of videotaping, they will be mailed when all grades have been recorded and graduation requirements have been met.
This includes, but is not limited to, credit requirements met, laptop and charger returned, all textbooks returned, and all fees paid.
Graduates are to wear the following under their gowns: Females — dress or dress pants and dress shoes. Males — dress slacks, shirt and tie, shoes and socks (no gym shoes, work boots or sandals). Students dressed inappropriately will not be filmed. The tassel is to be on the left prior to receiving a diploma.
The following are the parameters clarifying the process of collecting video for the virtual graduation ceremony:
• May 19-21 will be utilized to conduct individual diploma ceremonies with each student and immediate household family members (parents/guardians, stepparents, and siblings only) of graduate only permitted in building. If this number is over five total (including graduate), members over five will need to exit the gym after the family picture with the graduate is taken. The total number of 10 people must not be exceeded.
• Graduate and immediate household family members are to park in the north parking lot where the buses are located and enter (door #5) by the athletic office. A staff member, maintaining social distancing, will direct the graduate and immediate family members to the cafeteria.
• A staff member at the cafeteria will direct graduate and family members to picture staging area for graduate photo and family photo. If a graduate has received a community scholarship, an additional photo will be taken for this recognition. The graduate and family members will then move to the gym staging area for name announcement and receiving of diploma. Family members will remain at the half court observation area.
• Howe will announce the graduate who will walk across gym floor to pick up diploma from the graduation table. Winans will be located at the diploma table to offer his personal congratulations to the graduate. The graduate will stop on the Raider logo floor mat, turn tassel, and then walk out of camera view.
• A staff member will then direct the family out of the west side of the gym.
“This is a decision that has not come about lightly in any way, shape or form,” said Myers. “We have worked diligently and collectively to try to give our seniors the best opportunity to experience graduation in a way that we hope that they can remember as a positive ... at the end of their careers.”
