Graduation and student attendance during distance learning were main topics of discussion during the Defiance City Board of Education meeting held virtually on Google Meet and via teleconference Monday evening.
Superintendent Bob Morton updated the board on graduation, explaining the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) has made a decision on how to handle it.
“We were planning a number of different things, like just having the kids in, or the kids and moms and dads, but the bottom line is ODE came out with guidelines last week that said, ‘Be creative and hold graduation in a remote manner,’” said Morton. “The ODE explained that if we moved it into July, or whenever, there’s no guarantee that it could be held then due to it being a large gathering.”
Morton recommended to the board that graduation be held May 31. Defiance High School principal Jay Jerger shared some ideas with the board on how graduation could be held, but nothing concrete was approved.
“We’ve got about two weeks to figure out how we’re going to do, so we have two weeks to tell everyone how we’re going to do,” said Morton. “We’ve looked at a variety of different options, and we’re looking at doing a hybrid of a lot of different things we’ve seen. We will get that information out to the public as soon as we can.”
The superintendent gave an update on student attendance during remote learning, explaining that for the week of April 6-10, teachers, administrators and guidance counselors were in contact with 96% of students in K-2; 92% in grades 3-5; 99% in grades 6-8; and 99% in grades 9-12. For the week of April 13-17, teachers and administrators were in contact with 98% of students in K-2; 89% in 3-5; 99% in 6-8; 99% in 9-12.
“What our people do is track contact with families and kids,” said Morton. “If they haven’t heard from someone in a certain amount of time, then administrators and guidance counselors get on the phone and call people and get the reason. In the guidance we received from ODE, they want us to keep track, so this is how we are doing it. It then gets reported each week.”
An update was given by Morton on OTES evaluations. The superintendent shared that about a dozen certified staff members are still in need of their second evaluation for the year. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the board and the Defiance Education Association was approved to allow for those evaluations to be conducted remotely this year under OTES evaluations 1.0.
Because administrators have not been able to train on OTES 2.0, the agreement also stipulates that OTES 1.0 will be used during 2020-21, with the MOU to expire on Aug. 14, 2021. The board approved the MOU.
Morton gave an update that a total of 7,625 meals have been served since school closed, and the meals are still being passed out at three sites (Family Christian Center, Xperience Church and First Church of God) at the designated times on Wednesdays.
“We have a great group of kitchen staff that comes in and does a great job of putting those meals together, and we have a great group of volunteers at the churches passing the meals out. We really appreciate everyone for all their efforts,” said Morton.
In her report, CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher gave a brief financial update, sharing that income tax for March came in slightly ahead of projections, she cautioned, however, that probably won’t be the case in April. Swisher went on to explain that schools could see a cut in funding this year and next year from the state, and that Student Wellness and Success Funds could possibly go away.
The members discussed Teacher Appreciation Week, which is May 4-8. In the past, the board bought teachers lunch, but because of the pandemic, new ideas were discussed. The members plan to work with Morton to share inspiring messages to teachers during the week.
The board learned that the district is looking at a savings of $4,500-$5,000 on transportation costs associated with collision insurance. Since the buses have not been running since March 13, by taking off collision insurance retroactively to that date on most buses, the district will see savings.
In addition, the district has purchased 50 Verizon Jetpacks (mobile hotspots) that will be issued to families in need for distance learning. The district used grant funds from the Student Wellness and Success funds to purchase the Jetpacks, and for a six-month lease on data.
The board met in executive session to discuss employment and negotiations. No action was taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• approved a resolution declaring an emergency and suspending public participation at board meetings until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
• okayed a salary continuation agreement of 10 days with a district employee who missed a short amount of time following an injury. The continuation saved the district a lost time claim, which would have cost the district a greater amount of money.
• voted for an amendment to the 403B plan with Ease (third party administrator) for certain CARES Act transactions that my be requested by employees.
• approved a contract for annual services with the NwOESC for 2020-21 in the amount of $1,225,488. The contract can still be amended in the future.
• okayed a resolution to conduct school services outside of the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• voted for the non-renewal of supplemental contracts effective with the end of 2019-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.