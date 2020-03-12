COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a press conference today that beginning Monday, all schools in the state will close for the next three weeks for an extended spring break to try and halt the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, also signed an order prohibiting mass gatherings of 100 people or more in the state. During the press conference, DeWine announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to five to include a male patient at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital, which is located in Trumbull County. The patient has no history of traveling outside Ohio.
It was also announced that 52 persons are under investigation for COVID-19, and that 30 people who have had negative tests returned.
DeWine explained that the risk of death for school-aged children that contracts the virus is low, however, they are potential carriers, which is why he is shutting down all schools in the state at this time.
"We are announcing today that children of the state will have an extended spring break of three weeks," said DeWine. "This will begin this coming Monday. Each school will determine access to the building after that.
As far as mass gatherings, DeWine defined exclusions to the 100-person to include: shopping malls, airports, office environments, schools, areas where 100 or more people may be "in transit." It does not include athletic events that exclude spectators. Immediate family members of athletic participants may be present.
The order also does not apply to religious gatherings, weddings or funerals.
"These numbers will grow," DeWine said. "We are told by medical experts, whatever the number is today, it will double in six days and that continues on and on."
(Editor's note: Check Friday's Crescent-News for reactions from area school administrators.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.