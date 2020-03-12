Gov. Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a press conference today that beginning Monday, all schools in the state will close for the next three weeks for an extended spring break to try and halt the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, also signed an order prohibiting mass gatherings of 100 people or more in the state. During the press conference, DeWine announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to five to include a male patient at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital, which is located in Trumbull County. The patient has no history of traveling outside Ohio.

It was also announced that 52 persons are under investigation for COVID-19, and that 30 people who have had negative tests returned.

DeWine explained that the risk of death for school-aged children that contracts the virus is low, however, they are potential carriers, which is why he is shutting down all schools in the state at this time.

"We are announcing today that children of the state will have an extended spring break of three weeks," said DeWine. "This will begin this coming Monday. Each school will determine access to the building after that.

As far as mass gatherings, DeWine defined exclusions to the 100-person to include: shopping malls, airports, office environments, schools, areas where 100 or more people may be "in transit." It does not include athletic events that exclude spectators. Immediate family members of athletic participants may be present.

The order also does not apply to religious gatherings, weddings or funerals.

"These numbers will grow," DeWine said. "We are told by medical experts, whatever the number is today, it will double in six days and that continues on and on."

(Editor's note: Check Friday's Crescent-News for reactions from area school administrators.)

