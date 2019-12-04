Cathy Gaskill of Defiance was the winner of a $50 gift card from Mark Moats Ford of Defiance in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Here, Gaskill receives her gift card from Wes Moats.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Giving Tuesday held at Founder's Hall
- With bridge open, northside fire station closes
- Women's basketball: DC's Day wins it at the buzzer
- Girls basketball: Apaches too much for Archbold
- State auditor pays another visit to Defiance
- Defiance council passes legislation allowing school property acquisition
- Defiance council lets lie new four-year water, sewer rate package
- Paulding woman killed in one-vehicle crash
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.