As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change our daily lives, those who work in the funeral industry also have been instructed to make changes to procedures in order to ensure the safety of themselves, and the families they serve when a loved one passes.
This past week, funeral homes in Ohio received a list of guidelines to adhere to from state and national agencies covering what can and can’t be done when it comes to preparing for, and providing funeral services.
Dan Schaffer, a licensed funeral director, embalmer and owner of Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, shared that during the pandemic, funeral directors must rely on their training, and updates from government agencies, to do their job and continue to do it well.
“We have been meeting with our staff, those who are licensed and unlicensed, discussing what we will say to families when they suffer a death in their family,” said Schaffer. “We have decided that a licensed funeral director will be going to all removals to the place of death, because we’re trained to treat everyone as if they have some unknown disease. Being there will also allow us to answer any questions the family might have.
“In addition, we’ve come up with our list of procedures in dealing with COVID-19, including cleaning and sanitizing the funeral home,” added Schaffer.
Schaffer shared that Schaffer Funeral Home will continue to operate as normal as possible on a day-to-day basis during the stay-at-home order from Gov. Mike DeWine, that funerals are excluded from the order with recommendations, but all funeral home lounges in the state will be closed until further notice.
Brooke Gray, president and funeral director of Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, echoed Schaffer’s words, explaining that health officials have determined that funeral home workers are not at risk of contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) from the body of someone who has passed away.
“Every funeral home has protocols in place when it comes to protection standards, such as the use of personal protection equipment (PPE),” said Gray. “We have gloves, we have masks, we have face shields, standard equipment to protect ourselves. In our industry in this part of the state, we haven’t been hit too hard (with COVID-19 deaths), so we still have PPE readily available.
“As an industry, we have seen drastic changes when it comes to allowing people to come together who normally gather to surround mourners at their time of loss,” added Gray. “The challenges we’re seeing in the industry are new to everyone, and it’s something that hasn’t been seen since the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918. The bottom line is we are taking every precaution to help stop the spread of the virus.”
The following is a list of changes for funeral homes from state and national agencies that were sent to funeral homes in Ohio this past week:
• Funeral arrangements may be made with no more than two family members being present at conference.
• Funerals are restricted to private family only and there shall be no more than 50 members present at any one time, including the two hours of visitation prior to service if desired.
• One option for a family to consider is doing the service in reverse order, by having the cemetery graveside service privately with family only. Once restrictions are released, family can then have a visitation and a memorial service for the family and public. If a family chooses this option, funeral homes will allow for the family to have a private gathering at the funeral home within the guidelines for viewing prior to the burial.
• The public is asked to practice good hygiene procedures, refraining from hugging, kissing and shaking hands while in attendance.
• Families are strongly encouraged to check with their churches for their policies as they may differ from what is recommended to funeral homes.
“Since these restrictions were put in place, we have had one family call to postpone a service,” said Schaffer. “Even though we are still operating as normal as possible, we want families to know that these new restrictions are important. Right now the restrictions are calling for no more than 50 family members present at one time, however, there is talk of restricting that to 10 people.”
Said Gray: “Some of the things we are doing is allowing the immediate family time with the body in our facility because it is large enough for there to be proper social distancing. Having that time for the family is very important, however, we are not allowing the public due to restrictions. As part of our service, we are including a free visitation and memorial service at a later time, when it’s safe to do so.”
Both Schaffer and Gray shared that streaming options for a funeral are available, but that certain restrictions do apply.
“The issue with streaming is that you have to be careful when using a song that is copyrighted,” said Schaffer. “If you don’t have the rights to a song, live streaming a funeral with that song is copyright infringement, and it’s breaking the law. You think you might be doing something beneficial, but you could put yourself at risk.”
Said Gray: “With streaming, we do have the ability to record a service, but at this point in time it can only be immediate family present. Through the NFDA (National Funeral Directors Association), we have the ability to purchase music rights through the industry, but that is the only music that can be used. Once we’re done recording a funeral, the family has the choice to upload it to our tribute page or to view it at a later date.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.