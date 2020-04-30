WAUSEON — The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) and the Heart Radiothon are partnering to support Fulton County small businesses that are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic through a loan program that will eventually provide funds to the Heart Radiothon to purchase needed supplies and equipment for health care institutions across Fulton County.
FCEDC is asking individuals and businesses that love Fulton County to consider making a donation of any amount to support the small businesses that provide the essential services that they experience every day. Whether the small barber shop, the retail business in the downtown, the small machine shop or the coffee shop; the goal is for every business to survive and sustain through this pandemic.
“100% of your contribution will be loaned to small businesses using a strict set of guidelines provided by the FCEDC,” said Matt Gilroy, FCEDC executive director. “Loans will then be repaid by the business over an 18- to 24-month period of time, with 1% interest. All of the collected loan payments, plus the interest, will be contributed to the Heart Radiothon in 2021 and 2022; your donation will then be used to purchase health care equipment and supplies needed by the health care institutions in Fulton County.”
Individuals and businesses that would like to donate to support this cause may send their donation to: FCEDC, 09460 County Road 14, Wauseon, 43567; or Heart Radiothon, 1493 N. Shoop Ave., unit B, Wauseon 43567.
In order to receive a charitable tax deduction, donation must be made to the Heart Radiothon versus FCEDC.
Businesses located in Fulton County that are interested in applying for the loan program may review the loan guidelines and find the one-page application at www.fcedc-ohio.com starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Businesses that have questions about the loan or are seeking other information may contact the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation at 419-337-9270 or matt@fcedc-ohio.com.
