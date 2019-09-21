Longtime Defiance resident Mark Froelich has joined the wealth management group at State Bank as a wealth advisor based in the Defiance office. His primary responsibilities will be helping individual, institutional and business clients achieve their financial and legacy goals.
“We are proud to be able to add a community leader of Mark’s caliber to our team of seasoned wealth professionals as we continue on our mission to provide local wealth management advice throughout the region,” said State Bank CEO, Mark Klein.
Froelich is a graduate of Defiance College and has been active in the Defiance community throughout his career. He is a high school basketball official and also commissioner for the Putnam County League, assigning more than 100 officials in basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball. He and his wife, Lisa, have two daughters, Lindsay and Lea.
Froelich may be reached at 419-785-3628.
