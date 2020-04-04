• Fulton County

Financial help:

Fulton County's OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Healthy Finances (FCSHF) professionals are sensitive to the economic challenges families and their communities are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our county-based FCSHF educators are offering free financial education to assist families in improving both present and future economic well-being. We are available to answer your questions on budgeting, bill payment, debt or debt collection, consumer protection, unemployment benefits or loss of income, saving money, and home-ownership. Individuals can submit anonymous questions, and a professional will respond via email within five business days. To submit a question, visit go.osu.edu/FinancialAssistance.

