• Fulton County
Financial help:
Fulton County's OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Healthy Finances (FCSHF) professionals are sensitive to the economic challenges families and their communities are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our county-based FCSHF educators are offering free financial education to assist families in improving both present and future economic well-being. We are available to answer your questions on budgeting, bill payment, debt or debt collection, consumer protection, unemployment benefits or loss of income, saving money, and home-ownership. Individuals can submit anonymous questions, and a professional will respond via email within five business days. To submit a question, visit go.osu.edu/FinancialAssistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.