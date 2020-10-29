A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Defiance County on Friday from 1-6 p.m. at the George M. Smart Athletic Center, located at 1000 Webster St. on the campus of Defiance College.
Anyone can get a no-cost test at the event, which is a partnership among the Defiance County General Health District, Defiance College, the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health.
Guidelines for testing include:
• No appointment is necessary.
• A health-care provider referral is not needed.
• Quantities may be limited.
• Facial coverings are required.
• Minors (17 and under) will need signed consent of a parent/guardian.
Test results are typically available within two-three days, but may take longer. Attendees of the event are asked to stay home until test results are returned if they have had COVID-19 symptoms, or have suspected or known exposure to the virus. Attendees are asked to monitor their health and call their health-care provider if they develop symptoms.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by their local health department from which they reside.
For more information, go to defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus or coronavirus.ohio.gov.
