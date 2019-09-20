(BPT) — If there is one thing that we learned from Prime Day it’s that the smart garage is a must-have for Amazon Prime Members. Chamberlain Group’s myQ Smart Garage Hub was one of the best-selling smart home items during Prime Day. So, why are so many homeowners focusing on making their garage smart?
1) Get deliveries straight to your garage with Key by Amazon. Key by Amazon lets you get packages delivered safely and securely right in your garage so you don’t have to worry that the dog’s food, kid’s birthday present or special treat for yourself will get wet or go missing. If you’re a Prime member in one of 50 eligible cities and surrounding areas, simply download the free Key by Amazon app, sync it with your myQ profile, and start selecting in-garage delivery when you shop on Amazon.com. Your packages will be delivered directly into your garage for no extra charge by a delivery driver, like Tesya, who walks you through how in-garage delivery works in this video (https://youtu.be/RSvGdGUs7GM).
2) Never wonder if the garage door is open. How many times have you driven away from home wondering if you left the garage door open? Or, how many times do you have to remind the kids to close the garage door after they get home from school before they actually do it? With a myQ-connected smart garage door opener, you’ll always know whether or not you or a family member has left the garage door open. You can check the status of your garage door, plus open and close the garage door from your smartphone — anytime, anywhere.
3) Know who is coming and going at all times. You can’t be in two places at once but you can get real-time alerts when your garage door opens and closes to keep track of daily comings and goings. And, if you pair your smart garage door opener with an Amazon Cloud Cam, you can actually see the kids heading out on their bikes, check to make sure the dog sitter made it in — or just keep an eye on your car while you’re at work. You can also watch in-garage deliveries live, or view a clip in the app after they have been completed.
4) Share garage access — without sharing your password. With myQ Guest, you can securely and conveniently invite people to your inner circle so they can control and check the status of your myQ-connected garage doors, gates and lights from anywhere.
More than 75% of homeowners use the garage as their primary access point into the home. With Key by Amazon and Chamberlain’s myQ technology, it’s never been easier to make the most of your smart garage. Visit www.amazon.com/checkmygarage to get started.
