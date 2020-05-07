“Kyle was doing everything he was supposed to do and still ended up contracting it (COVID-19). He’s a 26-year-old healthy man with no pre-existing conditions who was healthy. The only time he’s been to a hospital before this, was when he had tubes put in his ear and when he broke his nose when he was young. He was the last person in our family we thought would come down with this.”
Those are the words of Amy Herren of Defiance, whose son, Kyle, is currently on a ventilator battling the coronavirus at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. In a short amount of time, Kyle went from not feeling well, to being put on a ventilator, to being put in a medically-induced coma. Kyle, who resides in Leipsic with his girlfriend, Sabrina Santana, and her daughter, Isabella, was healthy and working at Rite Aid in Defiance before contracting the virus.
“His girlfriend works at The Meadows (of Leipsic) in Putnam County (where a large outbreak occurred), and she had noticed that some of the patients were becoming very ill,” began Amy. “She was starting to get nervous that it was this (COVID-19), and she got sick four to five days prior to Kyle. She went to the ER (approximately April 10) at Bluffton Hospital, but was sent home because she didn’t have all of the symptoms, but she wasn’t tested.
“They told her to go home and act like she did have it, and go into quarantine,” continued Amy, housing navigator/activities coordinator at Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission. “Both she and Kyle quarantined in the home, and she had three days where she was very ill, before coming out of it, not requiring hospitalization. About three to four days after that, Kyle got sick and went to the ER at Bluffton (on April 17), because he was really getting ill.”
Amy went on to explain that after examining Kyle (who goes by the nickname Moose), the doctors told him he wasn’t exhibiting all of the signs of the virus, to go home, but come back if he gets worse. The very next day Kyle was back in the ER, because his ability to breath had taken a turn for the worse. He was admitted to the hospital, before being transferred to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.
He was tested for the virus, received a positive test early Tuesday morning (April 21 at 1 a.m.), and called his mom to tell her the news.
“I asked him, ‘Do you know what they’re going to do?’ and he said, ‘I’m not sure yet,’” said Amy. “They started him on the anti-malaria medication, but by that Tuesday morning, he was really struggling to breathe, so they intubated him and he was put in a medically-induced coma to assist in his healing. At that point, we had a friend of the family (who works at Miami Valley Hospital) reach out to us about treatment.
“I saw on the news a story about a lady who had the convalescent plasma transfer, and it had worked for her, so I started asking about it,” continued Amy. “Our friend told us we needed to get Kyle to Dayton, because they were approved to do it (the plasma transfer). So we decided to transfer him to Dayton. I want people to understand, if you get it and you are hospitalized, your family has no way to contact you.
Added Amy: “My husband, Greg, and I haven’t seen our other children or grandchildren for more than a month, so we can’t even console each other.”
Kyle had a convalescent plasma transfer, but unfortunately there was no improvement. When he didn’t improve, his doctors decided to give him a second convalescent plasma transfer on April 30 (the first person there to get a second dose). Following the second dose, Kyle is slowly beginning to improve.
“For a while it was one step forward and two steps back. I would call and he would be doing better, then I would call later and they had to turn up the pressure in his vent (ventilator),” said Amy. “Now we’re to the point they have taken off the paralyzation medication and one of his sedation medications off. He is somewhat awake, which is good, he’s able to respond by squeezing a hand or give a thumb’s up, but he’s still heavily sedated.
“He is still not able to be taken off the ventilator, but we’re hopeful he will be weaned down from it until they can take it off,” added Amy. “Now we’re taking two steps forward and one step back, which is improvement. His nurses have told me he’s not out of the woods yet, but he’s on the edge. They told me today he was retested (which was positive). He will need two negative tests and to be taken off the ventilator, breathing on his own more than what the vent is breathing for him, before he can go to rehab to rebuild his strength.”
Because the family was receiving so many calls and messages about Kyle, and how the family was doing, Amy started a Facebook group titled, Kyle’s COVID-19 Fight Updates. Amy shared that she and her family, have been overwhelmed by the support of so many who wanted to join the group.
“My daughter, Kristina, did a video that ended up getting posted on Current Events in Defiance on Facebook, and after that a ton of people started contacting us wanting to know how he’s doing,” said Amy. “I thought I would put together a Facebook group so that I could give updates, but now it’s up to 1,200 people. I can’t believe how many people have been so nice and supportive and are praying for Kyle. It’s been pretty neat.”
After seeing what COVID-19 has done to her son, Amy was adamant in imploring people to take every precaution in battling the virus.
“Had people social-distanced, taken precautions, and if whomever brought it to the nursing home had stayed home, it wouldn’t have ended up like it did and Kyle would not have gotten it,” said Amy. “I thank God he’s getting better, but this could have been avoided.
“We all need to take this seriously,” added Amy. “I can’t be there with him, and it’s really hard for me, and my entire family. We need to do whatever it takes to protect each other, that’s the most important thing.”
