• Defiance County
Food distribution:
Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them. Enter the parking lot from the south end so the vehicle is facing toward East Second Street. Food is given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Items to be distributed include: orange juice, cran-apple juice, apple juice, spaghetti sauce, apple sauce, canned peaches, canned pears, tomato soup, vegetable soup, cream of mushroom soup, crackers, crispy rice, spaghetti noodles, instant milk, fruit and nut mix, walnut pieces, raisins, shelf stable milk, white rice, whole milk, fresh eggs, two-pound block of cheese, potato wedges, orange juice singles, frozen eggs, chicken breast strips, chicken fajita strips, whole chicken, frozen sliced ham and whole wheat tortillas.
