PAULDING — Officials have announced that the 2020 Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival has been cancelled. The annual event had been scheduled for Sept. 17-19 this year.
The board of directors release stated, “It is the right decision under the current circumstances we find ourselves in as a nation. The coronavirus still poses a threat in our community, and the mandates we are under in Ohio are for our safety but have made moving forward difficult. When considering the distances that vendors, exhibitors, musicians, and festival-goers travel, we apologize for any disappointment or difficulty this may cause but feel that cancelling is the best course of action at this time.”
All vendor and camper payments will roll over to the 2021 festival, unless a written request for a refund is sent by email to flatrockcreekfestival@gmail.com.
The board of directors thanks everyone for their patience and understanding and looks forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival set for Sept. 17–19.
