PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education was presented the five-year fiscal forecast, as well as updates on distance learning and projects taking place in the district during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Republican Paulding County commissioner candidate Clint Vance was in attendance, telling the board that he's visiting different meetings, including school boards, to learn what is happening. He told the board that if they had any questions for him, he would be happy to answer them.
CFO/treasurer Kim Sprague presented the five-year forecast, sharing the thoughts of most school treasurers when she said: "This five-year forecast is filed in the midst of a health and financial struggle that encompasses our state, country and global economy. Beyond 2020, I don't know if anyone really knows anything."
Sprague shared the district lost $277,000 in state funds due to cuts, and that the district expected a drop in income due to COVID-19 of 10%. The district will end fiscal year 2020 with more than a $7,000,000 cash balance, but that is forecasted to be in the red beginning with fiscal year 2023.
"We have a good balance of cash to carry over through next year, but after that, it gets scary," said Sprague. "In talking with (superintendent) Ken (Amstutz), he went through 2008 (recession), and we talked about with retirements and resignations, we have to keep an eye on everything because every position counts.
"We have to keep an eye on what's needed, what can be restructured and so forth," continued Sprague. "We're looking at everything. All spending adds up, and we know if we don't need it, we won't buy it. As we progress through the summer, we will see some savings (from 2019-20), but we need to be prepared for next year."
Added board vice president Mark Manz: "The advantage that Paulding schools have, thanks to both of you (Sprague and Amstutz) and previous administrators, is we've built our solvency fund up so we can absorb this, maybe better than some schools. It's why we do it, because things are going to happen.
"We're within a year of our school building being completely paid off," added Manz. "People's property taxes are going to be reduced pretty significantly, within about nine months or so."
The board approved the forecast.
Sprague also shared she received a donation of $3,500 from AEP to help families in the district.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz gave updates on distance learning and food distribution, as well as the press box project. He also thanked the high school staff for a graduation ceremony that was well-done.
"I want to say the time and effort put in by the high school staff to make sure graduation was meaningful did not go unnoticed," said Amstutz. "The parents were very appreciative and pleased with what was done, and I want to thank (principal) Chris (Etzler) and his staff, because it turned out really well.
"The press box project has come to a standstill because of the weather, but hopefully it will get back underway soon," added Amstutz. "As far as distance learning, we've met with the DLT to learn what we can from what we've done the past eight weeks so that we can be better prepared if we need to do it in the fall."
The superintendent shared the last meals for the year will be passed out Thursday. He thanked food services director Holly Dangler and her staff for their hard work in keeping Paulding students fed during the shutdown.
Amstutz also shared that Elias Jimenez will transfer from a middle school intervention specialist to a behavioral supports intervention specialist.
In personnel matters, the board voted to approve a two-year administrative contract for Todd Harmon, administrative assistant (curriculum director), effective with the start of the 2020-21 school year. The resolution passed 4-1, with board member Jim Foltz voting no.
In other business, the board:
• voted to accept the resignation of Jessica Pennington, Paulding Elementary third-grade teacher, effective at the end of 2019-20.
• okayed a one-year contract for Corey Davis, Paulding High School intervention specialist, effective for 2020-21.
• approved fiscal year 2020 amended appropriations.
• okayed the following scholarships for the class of 2020: Monroe — Julia McMaster, $1,000. Russell E. Bauer — Samantha Wagner and McKenzie Weible, $500 each. Melrose Area Book — Zoe Kochel, $150. Rosemary Young — Claire McClure, $100. Iris Gallagher — McClure and Weible, $200 each. Jacob — Kaylie Tressler, $500; Megan Garrity and Kaela Lucas, $250 each. Panther Pride — Jacob Deisler and Sidney Kohart, $500 each. PEVS Board/Admin — Deisler, Chelsi Giesige, Tressler and Matthew Schroeder, $250 each. Janice Lipp Memorial — McClure, $3,600. Gorman Family Trust — Sydney McCullough, McMaster, Savannah Shepherd, Katie Strayer, $3,875 each; Lexie Beckman, Katelyn Estle, Emily Knodel, Emma McMaster, Aurdrey Manz, Chantel Monnier, Sydney Price, Taylor Schooley, Hayleigh Stallbaum, $500 each.
• voted to not provide career-technical education to all students in grades 7-8 for 2020-21.
• approved the payment in full for spring 2020 supplemental contracts.
• okayed the Oakwood Elementary and Paulding Elementary, Middle and High School handbooks for 2020-21.
• voted to approve revisions to the attendance policy for athletes for 2020-21.
• approved a one-year contract for Amy Ludwig, behavioral supports intervention specialist, effective at the start of 2020-21.
• okayed several individuals for one-year extracurricular contracts for 2020-21.
• voted for the following contracts for certified personnel for 2020-21: John Kennedy and Greg Puthoff, one-year limited; and Sarah Klima, continuing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.