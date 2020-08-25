The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting a fifth death related to COVID-19.

The individual was a male in his 80s and had underlying health conditions. The case was previously reported by ODH and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.

“We are saddened to report an additional COVID-19 related death of a fellow Defiance County Resident. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner, Jamie Gerken.

Load comments