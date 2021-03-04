KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The NCAA announced in January the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. Historically, this is usually a time of “madness” — as the nation gears up for a month of exciting college basketball.
Due to the pandemic, that tournament madness and excitement may be shadowed by a landscape never before realized.
For many coaches and athletes, feelings of uncertainty, confusion, loss, and disappointment can seem like an undeniable reality.
However, according to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), “The truth is that our identity in Christ is greater than our identity in sports. It is our confidence in Christ that wipes away any uncertainty of this world.”
“Much like we pursue our goals in sports, God does the same with us,” said Shane Williamson, president and CEO of FCA. “He pursues us. He loves us and accepts us as we are. Success is no longer defined by our skills. With Him, we can leave the pressure of performance behind. With Him, we’re already a winner. His sacrifice for us gives us significance. We have a new purpose when we play. We can pursue the mission He has paved for us: a relationship with Him.”
That’s the inspiring call behind FCA’s 2021 ministry theme — Pursue — which will guide the entire year of events, huddles, studies, gatherings, camps and more.
“It’s important that we continue exercising the truth that our identity in Christ is greater than our identity in sports by pursuing Jesus and the calling that He has on our life for this next season,” said Williamson. “Our prayer is that coaches and athletes will move from a state of uncertainty to a position of confidence as a result of their pursuit of Jesus.”
Rather than pursuing material things that will not last, FCA recognizes the importance of pursing the ultimate truth that can only be found in the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Christians can be in pursuit of that truth by reading scripture, praying, and desiring accountability with other believers.
Throughout the year, FCA will be sharing stories that focus on what it means to pursue Jesus and the calling that He has on our lives.
The four elements of Pursue that FCA will be exploring this year are: Pursue Truth, Pursue Life, Pursue Team and Pursue Mission.
More about FCA’s 2021 ministry theme of Pursue can be explored at www.fcacamps.org, where visitors can also watch the Pursue theme video as well as the 2021 Camps video.
FCA also offers an outline to coincide with the Pursue theme that addresses sacrifice, surrender, surround and serve over four days of camps, events or other meetings.
In 2019, Fellowship of Christian Athletes also celebrated its 65th year in existence.
After extensive growth, FCA has reached millions of people with the gospel. View a timeline of FCA’s 65-year history at https://timeline.fca.org, including videos, quotes, articles, leader profiles, camp themes, photos and more.
To learn more about FCA, visit fca.org, facebook.com/TheFCATeam or twitter.com/TheFCATeam.
