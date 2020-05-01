Temple of Praise Assembly of God in Defiance is one of many churches in the Defiance six-county area that operates a food pantry. During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, food pantries are seeing an increase in the need for food. According to Pastor Ruben Laguna (second from left), the food pantry has been serving about 85-100 people on the second Monday, and last Thursday, of each month. Here, volunteers distribute food to a woman in attendance (right).
Feeding those in need
