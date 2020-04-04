PAULDING — During the state mandatory school shutdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), staff at Paulding Exempted Village Schools are ensuring students in the district have access to meals.

Staff at Oakwood Elementary, and Paulding Elementary, Middle and High schools, have been preparing and handing out meals at Oakwood Elementary and Paulding Elementary on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.

Distribution includes a five-day supply of breakfast and lunch kits. For more information, or to ask questions, send an email to h_dangler@pauldingschools.org.

Load comments