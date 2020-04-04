PAULDING — During the state mandatory school shutdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), staff at Paulding Exempted Village Schools are ensuring students in the district have access to meals.
Staff at Oakwood Elementary, and Paulding Elementary, Middle and High schools, have been preparing and handing out meals at Oakwood Elementary and Paulding Elementary on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.
Distribution includes a five-day supply of breakfast and lunch kits. For more information, or to ask questions, send an email to h_dangler@pauldingschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.