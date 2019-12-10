The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday at 6:42 p.m. in Fulton County’s Swan Creek Township.
A 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Benjamin Riester, 30, Swanton, was eastbound on Fulton County Road C just east of Fulton County Road 6 when his vehicle went off the right side of the road striking a mailbox before crossing over to the left side of the roadway and striking a large rock and a tree.
Riester was pronounced dead at the scene. Riester was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County EMS, Delta Fire and EMS, and K&K Towing.
