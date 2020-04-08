When Janet Liffick of Defiance thinks about what her family and friends did on Sunday, it brings tears to her eyes.
To show their support for Janet, and her husband, Bob, who has been in the hospital since Feb. 13, members of her family and several of their friends held a parade through her small neighborhood to let her know she and Bob are loved.
“Bob had a stroke four years ago and while he was in the hospital, he contracted a C. Diff. (Clostridium Difficile) infection (which causes a serious inflammation of the colon) and they had to take his colon out,” began Janet. “While we were on vacation in Florida (in February), Bob got sick the night before we were supposed to come home. By morning he was better, so we got on the plane.
“By that night (Feb. 13), I knew things weren’t right, so I took him to the emergency room, they took him to Toledo (to ProMedica Toledo Hospital), and he’s been in Toledo ever since,” continued Janet. “He was in (ProMedica) Toledo Hospital up until last Saturday, when he was moved to Regency Hospital (in Sylvania), which is a long-term care and rehab facility.”
Janet explained that she spent almost every day with her husband while he was hospitalized at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, that is until March 29, when she was told she had to go home due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“They had kicked everyone else out, but because Bob couldn’t speak for himself and because he still has some processing issues due to the stroke, they let me stay a little longer,” said Janet. “He couldn’t call for a nurse, he was pretty much on his back the whole time, so I had to stay in the room and get my temperature taken a lot. He had a setback and had to go into ICU (intensive care unit on March 29), and that’s when they told me I had to go home.”
When Bob was moved from ProMedica Toledo Hospital to Regency Hospital on April 4, Janet made the trip to Sylvania.
Said Janet: “I drove up there, I got to lay eyes on him, and I got to speak to him from a safe distance.”
In the meantime, members of Janet and Bob’s family were working behind the scenes to throw Janet that parade in front of their home.
“My daughter, Mindy, called (Sunday) and said, ‘Let’s go for a walk about 1 p.m.,’ which we’ve been doing a lot, spaced six feet apart from each other,” said Janet. “She sent me a text saying she was outside waiting, and about that time my son, (Tod), my daughter-in-law (Amy) and my grandchildren (Wade and Kendall) showed up and said, ‘We just want to hang out and do social distancing in the driveway.’
“We were getting lawn chairs out, I live in a little cul-de-sac where there are only four houses back here, and when I looked up and there were two or three cars starting to pull in the court, and we don’t get too much traffic back here,” added Janet, holding back tears. “I said, ‘What’s going on, we got a parade or something?’ That first car pulled up and it was my sister, and I realized what was going on as the cars were backing up on Ayersville Avenue.
“I began to cry right away, like I am now just thinking about it, it was pretty overwhelming,” continued Janet. “To see that outpouring of love from my family and friends ... some of them had signs hanging out their windows, some of the kids were hanging out of the moon roofs of the cars, and each car came by and stopped at the end of the driveway and said something to me. I just mostly stood there and cried.”
Since that emotional outpouring of love, Janet has turned her attention to the day Bob comes home from the hospital. However, she won’t soon forget what happened on the little cul-de-sac where she and Bob live.
“I’m just so appreciative for all the love and support that we’ve received, we couldn’t get through this without them,” Janet said.
