SHERWOOD — The staff of Fairview Elementary School have announced they will hold a caravan through the Central Local School District Saturday at 2 p.m. to see their students one last time before the school year ends.
A processional of cars will start at Fairview Elementary and will take a specified route.
The community is encouraged to view the caravan from their own vehicles along the route, while maintaining proper social distancing guidelines. The caravan vehicles will be labeled with each staff member’s name so student can cheer as their favorite teachers pass by.
Community members are encouraged to decorate their own vehicles to show support for the staff and the school district, and to dress in the Fairview school colors (black and gold). Spectators along the route will not be allowed close to the caravan for safety reasons, but can view it from a safe distance.
The following is the route for the Fairview Elementary staff caravan:
Start at Fairview Elementary School and take a right on to Blosser Road; turn left on to Bend Road; turn left on E. Main Street in Ney (Ohio 15); turn left on to S. Water Street; turn right on State Street; turn right through Ney Park; turn left on W. Main Street; and turn right on Ohio 15.
From there, turn left on to Ohio 2/6; turn left on Ohio 2; take Ohio 2 through Farmer and straight on to Farmer Mark Road; follow Farmer Mark Road into Williams Center; turn left on Karl Street; left on Norden Street; turn right on Farmer Mark Road; turn right on to Ohio 18.
From there, turn right on N. Harrison Street in Sherwood (U.S. 127); turn left on Sausman Road; turn left (the road curves into) Roland Road; turn right on Roland Road near Delaware Bend; turn left on Bend Road; turn left on Ohio 18; turn right on U.S. 127; turn right on Blosser Road; and turn right into Fairview Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.