Getting kids to and from school can be a challenge for working parents. School start times do not always coordinate with parents’ work schedules, and school typically lets out before parents’ workdays end.
Carpools are one way parents confront the challenge posed by juggling work and family. With a new school year approaching, parents can take the following factors into consideration as they work to establish carpools.
• Determine your insurance needs. Before planning carpools, parents who plan to participate should contact their auto insurance providers to make sure their policies cover driving others. The organizer of the carpool should make sure every parent does this prior to the school year. Some parents may need to purchase supplemental insurance, and each parent should be willing to provide proof of their insurance as well.
• Reach out to parents in your neighborhood. A carpool that is neighborhood-based as opposed to one that is based more on students’ social circles will likely prove more convenient for parents. A carpool with neighbors means parents won’t have to drive far to pick up and/or drop off other students, saving everyone valuable time each day.
• Don’t go overboard. Even if your minivan or SUV can seat half a dozen children, you may want to limit the carpool to a more manageable number of youngsters. Getting kids up and out the door each morning is a challenge when there’s just one youngster involved, let alone several. By limiting a carpool to between two and four children, parents won’t have to worry about too many hiccups during their morning routines.
• Discuss early closures and other unique days in advance. School schedules tend to be the same throughout the year, but there are various times when early closures can affect carpools. This is especially true for parents with children who attend different schools. When planning a carpool, discuss early closure dates with other parents and develop a plan for how to manage pickup.
School carpools are convenient for working parents. Planning prior to the school year is a great way to ensure carpools are successful.
