NAPOLEON — The Henry County Board of Health on Tuesday approved a three-year contract with Joy Ermie to serve as Health Commissioner, effective immediately.
Ermie has been employed at Henry County Health Department for the last six years. She has served as Director of Community Health Services and Deputy Health Commissioner since early 2017. As Deputy Health Commissioner, Ermie has played a vital role in the management and performance of Health Department essential functions including program development, evaluating financial status to ensure operations, and overall management of health department services. Additionally, she has overseen community health assessments which provides an understanding of the county’s needs, collaborated with internal and external health partners to plan health education strategies, interventions, and programs to improve the community’s overall health.
“I am honored to take on the health commissioner role and confident in leading Henry County Health Department through the COVID-19 pandemic and the bright future that lies ahead,” stated Ermie. “I have established connections in the community and look forward to continuing my service to all residents. The county is blessed to have such an amazing staff working on their behalf at the health department, and I am humbled to serve beside them.”
Ermie earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester in both Biology and Public Health and has a Master of Public Health with a concentration in administration from the Northwest Ohio Consortium for Public Health through the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University.
