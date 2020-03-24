• Region
Emergency calls only:
Do not call your local law enforcement department with questions about the governor's order or whether you should report to work. If you have questions about the stay-at-home order, instead call 1-833-427-5634 or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov. This number has been provided by the Ohio Department of Health and the website contains a large amount of information.
Call the number or read the order from Gov. Mike Dewine’s website at https://content.govdelivery.com/…/1…/Stay%20Home%20Order.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.