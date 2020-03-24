• Region

Emergency calls only:

Do not call your local law enforcement department with questions about the governor's order or whether you should report to work. If you have questions about the stay-at-home order, instead call 1-833-427-5634 or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov. This number has been provided by the Ohio Department of Health and the website contains a large amount of information.

Call the number or read the order from Gov. Mike Dewine’s website at https://content.govdelivery.com/…/1…/Stay%20Home%20Order.pdf.

