Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Defiance Elks Lodge 147 has altered its annual Flag Day ceremony. The event will be held as a drive-thru ceremony on Sunday from 5-6 p.m.
The community is welcome to drive through the Elks' parking lot to see the 39 flags currently on display that are there to honor active service members and veterans. The flags will be on display through July 4. Trustees and officers of Elks Lodge 147 will be in attendance Sunday to wave to those who drive through.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on the Elks Lodge 147 Facebook page, there will be a video of this year's guest speaker, Garry Rodenberger of Defiance. Rodenberger is a United States Marine veteran who served as an electronic warfare/signals intelligence operator from 1980-83 while stationed in Hawaii, Japan and South Korea. Rodenberger and his wife, Andrea, are the parents to twin 14-year-old sons, Grant and Garret.
The video also will include this year's Americanism Essay Contest winners, Elizabeth Theobold, an eighth-grader at Archbold Middle School, and Matthew Walter, a sixth-grader at Defiance Middle School, reading their winning entries.
For more information, contact the lodge at 419-782-5126.
