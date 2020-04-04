In today’s challenging times, Edward Jones financial advisors are thinking about the health of their clients, their families and their colleagues, what’s happening in their communities and the effect of COVID-19 on the markets.
Local financial advisors Blake Sizemore, Matt Schmenk, Jeremy Otte, Tyler Strauer, Melissa Stockman, and Bryan Post are taking steps to protect the health and well-being of clients, associates, families and communities. To help mitigate this crisis, they are suspending face-to-face visits with clients, holding virtual meetings and training sessions and ensuring office spaces are sanitized and disinfected.
Of course, people’s financial situations also weigh on their minds. the current market selloff is certainly concerning, but it seems to be driven more by fear and panic than by economic or financial reality.
Monetary and fiscal policy are necessary, but at the end of the day, it will be the medical progress that will dictate the timeline for reducing market volatility and the ultimate rebound in stocks.
Edward Jones expects daily volatility to persist until new virus cases begin to slow, but investors should find optimism in these facts: unemployment was near a 50-year low, with solid wage growth; there’s been an uptick in the housing market, which may accelerate due to declining mortgage rates; and the Federal Reserve has cut short-term interest rates back to near 0 percent.
Furthermore, the drop in investment prices may indicate that the financial markets have already “priced in” the likelihood of a short-term recession. This could mean that investors have already endured much of the stock market pain. Yet, even a short recession is of concern since it’s likely to bring at least a temporary disruption to an otherwise strong labor market.
