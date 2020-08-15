Financial services firm Edward Jones announced it is renewing its strategic alliance with the Alzheimer’s Association, committing $25 million over the next five years, according to the four Defiance Edward Jones financial advisors. The commitment matches the $25 million already raised by Edward Jones, its associates and communities since launching the alliance in 2016.
The total investment, over the course of 10 years, is the largest commitment ever pledged by a corporate partner to the Alzheimer’s Association and is being used to enhance care and support programs, provide educational materials for Edward Jones clients and associates and advance critical Alzheimer’s research.
Alzheimer’s disease is a concern for many Americans, and according to a recent Edward Jones and Age Wave survey, U.S. retirees rank Alzheimer’s and dementia as the most feared health condition of later life, a greater threat than COVID-19, cancer, heart attack and stroke. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million serve as unpaid caregivers.
“Our purpose at Edward Jones is to improve the lives of our clients, their families and our communities,” said Edward Jones managing partner Penny Pennington. “Alzheimer’s disease devastates relationships and finances — two things we work so hard to protect. We are going to keep walking, educating and advocating until we put an end to this terrible disease.”
It is estimated that nearly 150,000 Edward Jones clients and countless associate families have Alzheimer’s or another dementia. To support early detection, Edward Jones provides the Alzheimer’s Association’s “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” online education program to its financial advisors. In turn, Edward Jones financial advisors host joint seminars with the Alzheimer’s Association in their communities on ways clients and caregivers can protect health and wealth when facing a long-term illness.
“We are honored and deeply appreciative that Edward Jones, its associates and communities are committing to work with us for another five years to achieve our vision to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Harry Johns, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association. “As the number of people affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia continues to grow, Edward Jones’ extraordinary commitment to the cause is crucial in funding research, supporting education, advancing access to care and broadening awareness of this disease.”
In 2016, Edward Jones signed on as the first national presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Currently, the Edward Jones Alzheimer’s Research Fund is supporting the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network (DIAN and DAIN TU) studies at Washington University in St. Louis, focused on increasing effective, safe and efficient clinical trials to improve the scientific understanding of inherited Alzheimer’s disease.
The event officially kicks off Edward Jones’ support of the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s season where an estimated 20,000 Edward Jones associates, clients and their families will participate in more than 600 walks throughout the country.
With the health and well-being of all Edward Jones’ clients, colleagues and communities in mind, Edward Jones continues to encourage social distancing and discourage large group gatherings. However, this shouldn’t prevent Edward Jones from its advocacy and support for this important cause.
In light of these unique circumstances, Edward Jones and the Alzheimer’s Association made the decision to officially shift Edward Jones’ participation in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s away from in-person gatherings to virtual events.
To learn more and join a 2020 Edward Jones Walk to End Alzheimer’s virtual team, visit www.alz.org/edwardjones.
