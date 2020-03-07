DELTA — NAI Harmon Group, along with the village of Delta, JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership, Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, and Toledo Edison/First Energy recently completed a development deal that has resulted in the international steel processing group, Nova Steel, building and opening a new location in Delta.
A groundbreaking for the new $70 million, 250,000-square-foot plant will be held mid-2020. This new production facility will sit on a 31.6-acre site and when completed will bring 100 new jobs to the region. The new site will be fully operational in 2021.
NAI Harmon Group representatives said the pad-ready site in Delta was selected for several reasons, but primarily for its strategic location to steel in this region, direct access to transportation routes, onsite rail access, as well as the heavy load limits of the local infrastructure.
Founded in 1979, Nova Steel is a diversified steel processing, manufacturing, and distribution company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. It currently hasmore than 1,000 employees in 18 locations throughout North America.
NAI Harmon Group is northwest Ohio’s affiliate of the single largest, most powerful global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms, collectively called NAI Global. NAI Global member offices are leaders in their local markets and work in unison to provide clients with exceptional solutions to their commercial real estate needs. Annually, NAI Global completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world and has more than 400 branch offices with over 7,000 local market professionals managing more than 425 million square feet of property.
