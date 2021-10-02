The Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $1000 to the Friends of Independence Dam State Park for a swing for the park. Representing the Eagles is Erin Davis presenting the check to Darrell Handy, Friends member.
The Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $1000 to the Friends of Independence Dam State Park for a swing for the park. Representing the Eagles is Erin Davis presenting the check to Darrell Handy, Friends member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.