Eagles donation

The Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $1000 to the Friends of Indepndence Dam State Park for a swing for the park. Representing the Eagles is Erin Davis (left), presenting the check to Darrell Handy, Friends member.

 Photo courtesy of Elisha Roberts

