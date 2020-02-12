Duel 1

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2. Chase Elliott

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Aric Almirola

5. Christopher Bell

6. Joey Logano

7. Clint Bowyer

8. Ryan Newman

9. Ryan Preece

10. Chris Buesch

11. Martin Truex Jr.

12. Brad Keselowski

13. John Hunter Nemechek

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Austin Dillon

16. Justin Haley

17. Bubba Wallace

18. Reed Sorenson

19. Daniel Suarez

20. Quin Houff

21. Chad Finchum

22. Joey Gase

Duel 2

1. Alex Bowman

2. Jimmie Johnson

3. Kyle Busch

4. William Byron

5. Erik Jones

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Cole Custer

8. Matt DiBenedetto

9. Tyler Reddick

10. Kyle Larson

11. Kurt Busch

12. Michael McDowell

13. David Ragan

14. Ross Chastain

15. Ty Dillon

16. Brendan Gaughan

17. Timmy Hill

18. Corey LaJoie

19. J.J. Yeley

20. Brennan Poole

21. BJ McLeod

