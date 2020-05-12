• Defiance County

Drive-up distribution:

The Innkeepers Pantry of Zion's Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, will host a drive-up distribution for paper products, personal care items and cleaning products on Wednesday from 5-6 p.m.

Participants are asked to wear a mask (they will be provided for those who do not have one), and only one person per family is permitted. For more information, call 419-782-8781.

