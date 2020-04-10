St. John palms

Many churches around the Defiance six-county area found ways to give palms to members of their congregations ahead of last Sunday’s Palm Sunday services. Here, Katie Weber (driving) and Alexandria Ferland, pick up palms at St. John Catholic Church in Defiance from Mark Homier (left), Pam Lightle and Chris Gentit.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

