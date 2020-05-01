AYERSVILLE — Ayersville United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) of Defiance held a drive-in church service on April 24 at Ayersville UMC that drew a big crowd.
A total of 55 vehicles, with approximately 125 people, were in attendance for the event. The service was led by Pastor Mo Dunn, with help from his wife, Leanne, and Erica Smay, with special music provided by singer Matt Gingery and pianist Seth Hudson.
With leftover wood from the sister churches Faith, Not Fear campaign, the woodworkers (John Hoshock, Greg Lime, A.J. Loeffler and Leon Jones), known as “The Bib Crew” made 400 extra little crosses.
The crew used a blowtorch on the crosses to give them a “swirly brown” look. In addition to taking the crosses to hospital workers, first responders, etc... the crosses were passed out at the drive-in worship.
During the service, Pastor Dunn held the 1,000th cross made by and signed by “The Bib Crew.” The service was interactive, with attendees honking their horns when special music was played. In addition, attendees held their burned crosses out their windows during the last song, “Victory in Jesus.”
“It was a blast,” said Pastor Dunn. “People are asking we do another one.”
