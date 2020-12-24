Generosity is needed more than ever this holiday season. This year has been extremely difficult for underprivileged families and the homeless across the world.
If you have some free time or have been fortunate enough to be financially unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be an opportunity for you to make a big difference for these populations.
How to Safely Volunteer
Volunteers make a profound difference in the lives of others.
Did you know that volunteering can benefit your own health as well? Research shows that volunteers experience a “helper’s high,” increased trust in others and enhanced social interaction.
Here are a few common benefits of volunteering, according to The Mayo Clinic:
• Decreases the risk of depression, especially for individuals 65 and older.
• Gives a sense of purpose and teaches valuable skills.
• Helps people stay physically and mentally active.
• Enhances a person’s social network by helping you meet others and develop new relationships.
Safely Volunteering
Even with COVID-related restrictions on gathering and events, there are many ways to safely volunteer. Here are a few ideas from AmeriCorps:
• Volunteer at a food bank that needs help packing and sorting food using safe practices. Visit Feeding America or Food Pantries to find an organization near you.
• Deliver meals and groceries to vulnerable seniors.
• Check with your local schools to see if they need volunteers to distribute food.
• Blood donations have decreased dramatically, so you can help fill the need by contacting your local Red Cross or other blood donation sites.
Make Donations to Your Favorite Cause
Nonprofit organizations have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the ability to host annual fundraising events, their budgets and ability to help those in need have lessened dramatically.
You can make a big difference this year by making a financial donation to their cause. Find a reputable organization in your local area to support. Once you decide, challenge your friends and families to join your mission.
You can do so through regular conversations at your holiday gathering, or by starting a campaign on your favorite social media platform.
No matter how you decide to get involved, you can be a light to your community through volunteering or donations for these critical nonprofit organizations.
