PAULDING — Distance learning and construction updates were discussed during the virtual Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz shared an update on distance learning, telling the members he and the administration have been working hard on a distance learning plan not only for now, but for the future in case a school shutdown happens again due to COVID-19. That plan will need board approval in the near future.
Amstutz also has been working with the Paulding Education Association on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) concerning teacher evaluations, as well as the school calendar. Although it has already been approved for next year, it could see some tweaks if distance learning is needed.
“The distance learning plan is in fact, after the fact, but we sought guidance from ODE and once we received it, the administrative team went to work,” said Amstutz. “We have come up with a plan we are comfortable with, but once this year is finished, we’ll start on a new plan for next year and beyond.
“I see this (pandemic) returning, so our distance plan will need to be in place,” added Amstutz. “We’ve been working with the teachers’ association on a MOU for evaluations, they have been very cooperative, and we’re working with all our unions on the school calendar, because it may not be business as usual next year, either.”
Added Amstutz: “The last five weeks have been difficult and different, but I would like to thank everyone in our schools for doing everything they can to educate and feed our kids. It has been amazing.”
The superintendent gave an update on the press box project at the football/track complex that was approved at a special session of the board in February, and the softball field project that was approved at the regular March meeting of the board.
In February, the board awarded the press box project bid to Schimmoeller Construction of Kalida, for work that will include a new press box, the addition of restrooms, storage, concessions and the addition of approximately 150 home seats at a projected cost of $568,968.
In March, the district received an anonymous donation of $390,300, to fund construction of a softball field and dugouts, and a field observation platform. Following acceptance of the gift, the board awarded a contract for the project’s construction to Mel Lanzer Co., Napoleon, in the amount of $390,300.
“Work on the new press box has started, the footers were poured a couple weeks ago, and the block is out of the ground so it’s taking shape,” said Amstutz. “The old back stop on the southwest corner has been removed and cleaned out, but the fence will need to be filled in there, and the parking lot is in and complete.
“Work on the softball field will begin in late May or early June, dependent on the weather,” added Amstutz.
The members also learned about the transfer of Jennifer Miller from fifth/sixth-grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary, to a first-grade position at the school.
In other business, the board:
• approved the advance of $145,000 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund.
• voted for the list of 2020 Paulding High School graduates.
• accepted the resignation of Alaina Backus, Paulding Elementary intervention specialist, effective at the end of the contract year.
• approved one-year contracts for Brooklyn Miller, eighth-grade English/language arts teacher at Paulding Middle School; Elias Jimenez, intervention specialist at Paulding Middle School; and Douglas Avery, fifth/sixth-grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary.
• okayed the following one-year certified contracts beginning with 2020-21: Danielle Bird, Tracy Gunderman, Carolyn Horstman, Kyle Kramer, Amanda Kunz, Keersten Lindeman, Abigail Nussbaum, Mark Rhodes, Mitchell Rickard, Taryn Rupp, Karen Schlatter, Sarah Steward and Jennifer Warner.
• voted for the following two-year certified contracts beginning with 2020-21: Abbey Ash, Dalton Bradford, Sydney Collins, Jennifer Dietz, Shawn Hurd, Kylie Limber, Zach Ricker, Emily Taylor and Matt Warnecke.
• approved the following three-year certified contracts beginning with 2020-21: Ann Marie Alderman, Sharyn March, Staci Miller, Jamie Roehrig, Nancy Wehrkamp and Susan Yocum.
• okayed the following continuing certified contracts beginning with 2020-21: Brett Foster, Kelly Looser, Charli Rohlf and Tony Schaffer.
• voted for the following two-year classified contracts beginning with 2020-21: Jodie Carlisle, Jualina Dull, Kynsie Edwards, Chloe Foltz, Ron Goodwin, Natalie Griffiths, Nicole Harris, Angie Johnson, Mary McClure, Clifton Rosalez and Robert Shafer.
• approved the following three-year classified contracts beginning with 2020-21: Ira Good and Katie Sunday.
• okayed the following two-year confidential contracts beginning with 2020-21: Christopher Baker, Tim Baker, Adina Houser and Jon Rhodes.
• voted for the following continuing confidential contract beginning with 2020-21: Lori Philpot.
• approved the extended service contracts for 2020-21: Brett Foster, guidance, 20 days; Chelsea Koester, guidance, 20 days; Tricia Langhals, guidance, 7.5 days; and Staci Miller, agriculture education, 40 days.
• okayed the following library contracts for 2020-21: Carol Rochon, five days; Sandy Arrellano, five days; Melissa Mapes, 11 days.
• voted for Cayden Breier, Logan Bradford, Marcus Miller, Jaret Miller and Estee Miller as summer technology help at current minimum wage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.