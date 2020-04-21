AYERSVILLE — Several resolutions were passed by the Ayersville Local Board of Education during its virtual meeting Monday, including suspending public participation during board meetings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), declaring an emergency to provide distance education during the pandemic, and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ayersville Education Association (AEA) concerning distance learning.
At the March meeting, Diglia thanked administrators and educators for “working at light speed” to come up with a plan to educate students during the school shutdown. The superintendent reiterated the emergency declaration for distance education, and the MOU with the AEA is an outline as to how educators are delivering distance learning while school is closed.
“I would like to start by letting you know what an outstanding job our staff has done, and continues to do, to provide the best learning opportunities to our students in this extremely challenging time,” said Diglia. “One of the things that has been reinforced to me is there is just so much more to teaching and learning than what can be done online. However, the teachers are passionate about creating lessons and challenging students to be engaged in their learning.
“Brad Bailey and our food service staff continue to prepare and distribute lunches for students, and our custodians and maintenance crew continue to clean and make improvements to the building,” continued Diglia. “It has been nothing short of amazing how our staff, parents, and students have come together to help each other through this very difficult time. We are learning together throughout this experience on how to best meet the needs of our students.”
With Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement on Monday that schools will remain closed for the duration of 2019-20, it was asked if Diglia had plans to communicate with parents in the near future. His reply was, “Yes.”
Diglia shared also, that the district is eligible for $32,668.09 in grant money from the Ohio Department of Education for the purchase of a new bus. He told the board that bus number 6 has a cracked frame and that it is not feasible, or cost effective, to fix.
“I know we said that as a part of our reduction plan was not to replace a bus, but this is an opportunity to solve a problem we must solve, and in the long run will save the district money,” said Diglia. “More importantly, it puts the issue of student safety as our top priority. By accepting the grant and scrapping the old bus, we can get a new bus at half the cost.”
The board learned if graduation on May 24 is postponed, June 21 and July 19 could be alternate dates, and that prom has been rescheduled for June 19. Those dates, after today’s announcement, are tentative at best.
In her report, CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp gave an update on a plan to refinance bonds from the 2015 school facilities construction project that was first discussed at the March meeting of the board.
Sharp shared the district is hoping to save approximately $800,000 or more in interest by refinancing $9,655,000 of the $13,661,197.85 bonds issued in 2015. Sharp shared the market has been all over the place the past month, and as of this past week, those savings have dipped to $450,000.
“Hopefully by the time we’re ready to price (the bonds), we’ll get that initial savings we discussed,” said Sharp. “Remember, if we’re not going to get the savings, we won’t move ahead. We can wait six months before we have to make the decision to refund the bonds.”
Principals Beth Hench and Jeremy Kuhlman gave an update on distance learning, how educators are connecting with students, how students are getting fed, and each thanked teachers and staff for their hard work. Several of the board members also thanked the staff for their work during the school shutdown.
The meeting started with an approval to suspend public participation at board meetings during the pandemic, which is now legal following a declaration of a state of emergency from DeWine.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following contracts for certified personnel beginning with 2020-21: One-year contracts — Jeff Strata, Scott Turner, Denise Berner and Nathan Hey. Two-year contracts — Jason Luthy, Audra Manriquez and Kristen Rausch. Three-year contracts — Janelle Lymanstall, Augusta Niese and Chris Silvers. Continuing contracts — Austin Fritz, Amy Thieroff, Brian Wehri, Katie Winkle and Kelsey Wolfrum.
• okayed the following contracts for classified personnel beginning with 2020-21: Two-year contracts — Pam Ferguson, Caitlin Fritz and Kent Holsopple. Continuing contracts — Amber Flory, Jennifer Noaker, LaTasha Price and Mary Ruhe.
• voted for Amy Simonis and Chuck Martinez as fitness center coordinators for 2020-21; and Cathy Hohenberger as a summer worker as needed for maintenance, effective April 21.
• approved the non-renewals of all supplemental contracts for 2019-20, effective June 30; and the non-renewal of Melissa Miles, Title I teacher at the end of 2019-20.
• okayed a contract with Julian & Grube Inc., Columbus, for 2020-22 for financial statement preparation services.
• voted for the list of 2020 graduates.
• accepted the following donations: $50 from Ronnie and Marilyn Posey to the food service to help feed children; $100 from Ken and Scarlet Zachrich for the Gerken Schackow Scholarship; $33.51 from Community Rewards to the elementary principal’s fund; and $459 from the Ayersville Athletic Boosters for the state cheer registration.
