TOLEDO — The following is a statement from the Diocese of Toledo in regards to an incident that took place early Monday morning at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral in Toledo:
"In the early hours of Monday morning, a neighbor alerted the police and fire departments of vandalism which took the form of graffiti on the walls and doors, and igniting the church doors on fire at the main entrance on Collingwood Blvd., of Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral. We are alarmed and heartsick by what occurred at the mother church of the Diocese of Toledo, a sacred building, a house of worship and a historical, architectural and spiritual treasure.
"We are very grateful for the vigilance of our neighbors and the rapid response of our first responders, and that no one was injured.
"As the damage to the cathedral is assessed, there is an ongoing investigation to determine whether the acts were religious, racial or ethnic in nature and we will continue to cooperate with authorities. If you have any information, please contact the Toledo Police Department. Together with all Catholics, Christians and people of faith we denounce any such acts of vandalism.
"Bishop Daniel Thomas expresses his thanks to all the members of the community for their concern and support and requests ongoing prayers for protection, healing and forgiveness."
The Diocese of Toledo, established April 15, 1910, encompasses 8,222 square miles in a mixture of urban and rural areas and spans 19 counties across northwest Ohio, serving approximately 320,000 Catholics in 122 parishes. The Diocese includes parishes in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties.
